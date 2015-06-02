PARIS, June 2 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard
said on Tuesday it expected underlying net sales and
operating profit growth to accelerate in the medium term to
between 4 percent and 5 percent.
The world's second-largest spirits maker after Britain's
Diageo also said in slides available on its website
ahead of an Investor Day that its target for underlying
operating profit growth remained unchanged at 1-3 percent for
the full year to June 30, 2015.
The maker of Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Jameson
whiskey faces slow growth in two key markets, China and the
United States, and Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard has made
top line growth a priority.
