Feb 19 French spirits company Pernod Ricard
said on Friday the U.S. trademark registration on the
Havana Club rum brand had been renewed for ten years, meaning a
dispute over ownership of the brand can be returned to the
courts.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has renewed Havana
Club's trademark registration through Jan. 27, 2026, the company
said in a statement.
The renewal means Pernod Ricard can again go to court in the
United States over the ownership of the brand, which is also
claimed by Bacardi.
Havana Club is distributed in over 120 countries where the
joint venture Havana Club Holdings holds the rights. Pernod
Ricard hopes to distribute Havana Club in the United States in
the future.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Mark Potter)