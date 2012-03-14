(Adds details of sale, Pernod shares' close)
* GBL to retain 7.5 pct of Pernod after sale
* GBL already sold its Arkema stake
PARIS, March 14 Belgian holding company
GBL said on Wednesday it was selling up to 6.2 million
shares or 2.3 percent of the capital of French spirits group
Pernod Ricard.
After the sale, an institutional private placement carried
through an accelerated bookbuilding, GBL will retain 7.5 percent
of Pernod Ricard, GBL said in a statement.
Pernod Ricard shares closed up 0.50 percent at 82.10 euros
on Wednesday, valuing the 2.3 percent stake at 509 million
euros.
Earlier on Wednesday, GBL said it made a capital gain of 220
million euros ($288.40 million) from the sale of its 10.01
percent stake in French specialty chemicals group Arkema
.
"Following the successful sale of GBL's stake in Arkema,
this transaction forms part of the dynamic value optimization of
its portfolio and increase of its financial flexibility," the
GBL statement said.
The change in GBL's stake is not expected to affect its
representation on the board of directors of Pernod Ricard.
GBL also said it entered into a lock-up agreement with the
banks managing the placement relating to its remaining stake in
Pernod Ricard for a minimum period of 90 calendar days.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Gary Hill)