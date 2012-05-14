PARIS May 14 Pernod Ricard, having lost its Havana Club rum trademark registration in the U.S., has vowed to launch a new Cuba-produced premium rum called Havanista if the U.S. lifts its trade embargo against the Caribbean island.

"We are preparing for the future," Pernod Ricard Chief Executive Pierre Pringuet told a conference call on Monday on the launch of Havanista, which would be sold exclusively in the United States.

Pernod made the announcement after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a decision of the Court of Appeals of the District of Colombia, which had prevented the renewal of the Havana Club trademark registration in the United States.

The case is part of a decade-old battle between Pernod and Bacardi over the U.S. rights to the Havana Club name.

Pernod sells Havana Club throughout the world, except in the United States, under a 1993 agreement with Cubaexport.

Pringuet said Pernod had already registered Havanista in the U.S. but he made clear there was no indication the U.S. was moving any closer to lifting its 50-year old trade embargo against Fidel Castro's Cuba.

"We will not activate the brand until the embargo is lifted," he said, adding: "We are not going to speculate as to when the embargo will be lifted."

The United States, which makes up about 40 percent of a global rum market of 40 million cases, has a great potential that Pernod cannot ignore, he said.

Pernod Ricard sold 3.8 million cases of Havana Club rum during the 2010/11 fiscal year.

Havanista, which will be produced in the same distillery as Havana Club, could become available in the United States just "days or weeks" after the embargo was lifted.

The U.S. legal battle over rights to the Havana Club name began in 1994 when Bacardi applied for a U.S. trademark. Bacardi produces its rum in Puerto-Rico and sells it only in Florida.

Havana Club rum was developed by Cuba's Arechabala family, whose assets were seized by the government in 1960 after Fidel Castro took power.

By the mid-1990s, a Cuban company partnered with Pernod to export Cuban-made rum under the Havana Club brand, except to the United States because of the trade embargo.