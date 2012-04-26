* Q3 sales 1.701 bln euros vs Rtrs poll 1.619 bln

* Q3 underlying sales up 3 pct

* Keeps FY goals

* Emerging markets robust, U.S. confirms recovery (Adds background, details)

PARIS, April 26 French drinks group Pernod Ricard kept its full-year financial targets on Thursday after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly sales.

The world's second-largest spirits group after British rival Diageo said the positive trends of the first half continued in its fiscal third quarter, as demand from emerging markets was strong and a U.S. recovery gathered steam.

The situation in Europe was mixed with strong demand in Eastern Europe and a slight decline in Western Europe, it said.

Sales reached 1.701 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the three months to end-March for a like-for-like rise of 3 percent.

This was better than the average estimate of 1.619 billion euros in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Several analysts had expected a decline in underlying sales for the third quarter after trade buying ahead of the Chinese New Year and stocking ahead of a January French tax rise lifted second-quarter sales.

The Paris-based maker of Absolut vodka and Martell cognac has forecast organic growth in profit from recurring operations of close to 8 percent over its full 2011/2012 financial year ending on June 30, 2012.

Pernod's update, combined with a confident outlook from Remy Cointreau and a strong first quarter for LVMH's wines and spirits division, helped cement the view that drinks makers have so far managed to find ways to offset European economic gloom. and ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on drinks companies: r.reuters.com/put77s

As usual, Asia drove most of Pernod's growth. The region posted an underlying sales rise of 10 percent, driven by strong demand for Martell and Scotch whiskies in China and for local whiskies in India.

Sales in Europe, excluding France, rose 7 percent in the quarter.

In France, sales fell 42 percent after rising an exceptional 25 percent in the previous quarter due to trade buying ahead of an excise duty increase on spirits of 14 percent on average.

Pernod said on Thursday that distributor destocking would continue in its fourth quarter.

The company, which on Wednesday said it had secured a new 2.5 billion euro credit facility, has now completed the refinancing of the debt related to its Vin&Sprit acquisition.

Pernod shares have gained 11 percent, outperforming an 8 percent rise in the STOXX 600 European food and beverage index .

British rival Diageo, the world's biggest spirits maker, reports third-quarter sales on May 3.

($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and Christian Plumb)