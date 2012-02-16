Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
PARIS Feb 16 French spirits giant Pernod Ricard raised its full-year profit goal on Thursday, saying it banked on strong Asian demand and a recovering U.S. market to outpace a soft economic climate in Western Europe.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo beat forecasts as trade buying ahead of the Chinese New year and stocking ahead of a January French tax rise lifted sales and profits in the first half ended Dec. 31.
The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said it now targeted a rise of close to 8 percent in underlying operating profits in the full year to June 2012.
Pernod had previously guided for a rise close to 6 percent but most analysts viewed that guidance as too conservative and the market consensus was already at 8.2 percent.
First-half sales reached 4.614 billion euros ($6.03 billion), an underlying rise of 11 percent, while underlying operating profit grew 17 percent to 1.379 billion.
This beat the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts showing underlying growth of 10.7 percent for sales and 12.8 percent for operating profit. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LONDON, June 11 Iran has sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of fruit and vegetable every day, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country.