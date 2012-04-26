PARIS, April 26 French drinks group Pernod
Ricard kept its full-year financial targets on
Thursday after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter
sales.
The world's second-largest spirits group after British rival
Diageo said in a statement that demand from emerging
markets was strong while the United States confirmed its
recovery.
The situation in Europe was a mixed bag with strong demand
in Eastern Europe and a slight decline in Western Europe, it
said.
Sales reached 1.701 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the
three months to end-March for a like-for-like rise of 3 percent.
This was better than the average estimate of 1.619 billion
euros in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Several analysts had expected a decline in underlying sales
for the third quarter after trade buying ahead of the Chinese
New year and stocking ahead of a January French tax rise lifted
second-quarter sales.
The Paris-based maker of Absolut vodka and Martell cognac
has forecast organic growth in profit from recurring operations
of close to 8 percent over the full 2011/2012 financial year
ending on June 30, 2012.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)