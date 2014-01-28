PARIS Jan 28 French spirits group Pernod Ricard
is betting on innovation to drive future growth at a
time when acquisition targets are scarce and the group's balance
sheet still tight.
There are currently more than 350 projects under development
with innovations accounting for 25 percent of Pernod Ricard's
underlying sales growth, CEO Pierre Pringuet said on Tuesday.
He was speaking at the group's Innovation Day where the
world's second-biggest spirits group by sales after Britain's
Diageo gave investors a preview of "Project Gutenberg",
a prototype it claims could revolutionise the "bar at home".
The idea is to create a home "library" made up of metal
containers that look like books, but actually each hold a
different spirit. The library is connected to a digital platform
that allows automated services ranging from basic home delivery
to a range of tutorials on cocktail recipes.
"Project Gutenberg is redefining cocktail culture. Creating
and inventing cocktails for friends becomes more intuitive and
more entertaining," said Alain Dufossé, Managing Director of the
team, which led the project.
Because the project was at a very early stage, Dufosse could
not provide details on price or a timetable for its launch.
Pernod Ricard, which has focused on cutting debt since the
purchase of Swedish group Vin & Sprit, owner of Absolut Vodka,
in 2008 for 5.7 billion euros, has been looking at innovation to
grow.
"We want to preserve our (investment grade) rating and our
room for manoeuvre allows targeted acquisitions ... longer-term
we do not rule out anything," deputy CEO Alexandre Ricard told
Reuters on the sidelines of the event.
Pernod has cut its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.5 times at
end-June 2013 from 6.2 times after the Vin & Sprit deal.
Suntory Holdings Ltd earlier this month said it
would buy U.S. spirits company Beam Inc for $13.6
billion in cash. Despite its tight balance sheet Pernod was seen
as a potential acquirer of Beam as a deal would have given the
company additional market share in the United States.
Pernod Ricard is one of the industry's biggest marketing
spender, with Advertising and Promotions (A&P) expenses
accounting for 19 percent of sales of 8.6 billion euros in
fiscal year 2012/13 ended June 30 against 15.6 percent for
Diageo.
Asked to comment on A&P levels for the current fiscal year,
Thierry Billot, Managing Director for Brands, told Reuters that
a ratio of 18-19 percent of sales was "a good level".
On Tuesday it also showcased mixing Absolut vodka with
sparkling white wine and Martell Distinction, a cognac launched
in September 2013 in China, aimed at middle-income consumers.
"The Chinese middle-class offers an enormous potential"
Billot told Reuters.