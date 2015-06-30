PARIS, June 30 French spirits group Pernod
Ricard predicted sales growth in its Europe-Middle
East-Africa(EMEA) region, a major market, would slow to around 2
percent in the year to June 30, citing weakness in Russia and
travel retail over the past three months.
"Over nine months we are at 2 percent growth and for this
financial year we should be in line with that 2 percent,"
Christian Porta, EMEA head, told a conference call on Tuesday.
The EMEA region, which excludes France and Ireland, accounts
for about one third of sales at the world's second-biggest
spirits group behind Britain's Diageo.
The owner of Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Jameson
whiskey has also been faced in China with a government clampdown
on extravagant spending that has hurt premium spirits demand
although there have been signs of a gradual recovery.
In the nine months ended March 31, the EMEA region achieved
net sales growth of 2 percent, a slowdown from 4 percent growth
in the same period a year ago.
Poland, where sales fell 10 percent, should be "slightly
better" in the fourth quarter but travel retail remained "quite
difficult" while the situation in Russia was "more or less in
line with what we have seen over the nine months", Porta said.
In Russia, which had entered a "significant slowdown", net
sales rose just 1 percent in the nine months. Sales fell 12
percent in travel retail over the period as Russians travelled
less and had their spending power was cut by a weak rouble.
Growth in EMEA was driven mostly by western Europe and the
key markets of Spain, Germany and Britain, and by Africa, where
Pernod Ricard is expanding.
Commenting on longer-term prospects, Porta said that if
western Europe keeps improving, Africa continues to grow and
eastern Europe "marginally improves", EMEA region sales should
slightly exceed 2 percent.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Keith Weir)