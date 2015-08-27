* FY 2014/15 underlying profit up 2 pct vs 2.5 pct estimates
* Takes 404 mln eur impairment for Absolut vodka in U.S.
* Chinese FY 2015/16 sales make slow start, keeps mid-term
goals
* Shares down 5 pct
(Recasts, adds CFO comment, share price, analyst)
By Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, Aug 27 Pernod Ricard delivered
full-year profit below expectations on Thursday, sending its
shares down 5 percent as a writedown on its flagship Absolut
vodka brand highlighted difficulties in its U.S. market.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's
Diageo also poured cold water on recent hopes of an
improvement in China, pointing to a "soft" start to the new
financial year in a "tough environment".
Underlying operating profit growth of 2 percent to 2.24
billion euros ($2.54 billion) for the year to June 30 was in
line with the company's guidance of 1 percent to 3 percent, but
short of the 2.5 percent expected by analysts.
"The shortfall looks to be in the Americas," Societe
Generale analysts said.
The maker of Mumm champagne, Martell cognac and Jameson
whiskey faces slow growth in China and the United States, with
sales in the two key markets a top priority for Chairman and
Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard.
VODKA CHARGE
Pernod Ricard, shares of which fell 5.3 percent by 1042 GMT,
bought Sweden's Vin & Sprit for $8.34 billion in 2008 to boost
its presence in the United States, the world's biggest spirits
market.
The deal valued the owner of Absolut vodka at about 21 times
2007 gross operating profit, a multiple that analysts said set
new standards for spirits deals and brought debt to levels that
have since limited Pernod Ricard's firepower for large
acquisitions.
Absolut, Pernod Ricard's largest brand, has performed well
in most markets but has struggled in America as trendy drinkers
turn to brown spirits and niche vodka brands such as Texas-based
Tito's Handmade Vodka.
The French group, which has been trying to revive the brand
through the launch of luxury vodka Absolut Elyx, said it took an
impairment charge of 404 million euros after Absolut's U.S.
sales fell 5 percent for the second year running.
Chief Financial Officer Gilles Bogaert told Reuters the
target was to stabilise Absolut's U.S. sales in three to five
years.
Like rivals Diageo and Remy Cointreau, Pernod has
also been hit by a Chinese government crackdown on luxury
gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants, as well as
slowing economic growth in its second-biggest market.
The situation in China improved slightly, with a good
Chinese New Year helping to limit full-year sales to a decline
of 2 percent after a 3 percent drop in the first nine months of
the year and a 23 percent tumble in 2013/14.
The improvement, however, could be fleeting.
"We remain cautious on China as consumption was less dynamic
recently," Bogaert said. "In the current climate, achieving
performance in line with 2014/15 in China this year would be a
good performance."
Bogaert added that he remains confident the company will
achieve its medium-term target of Chinese sales growth
approaching 10 percent.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Editing by James Regan and David Goodman)