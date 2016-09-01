* Eyes 2-4 pct rise in FY 2016/17 profit from recurring ops
* Achieved 2 pct growth in FY 2015/16 profit from recurring
ops
* Targets total savings of 400 mln euros by 2020
* China improving but market still challenging - CEO
* Shares up 2 percent
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 1 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard
expects robust sales in its top market the United
States, improving cognac demand in China and more cost savings
to accelerate profit growth in its current financial year, it
said on Thursday.
Stung like other spirits makers by a sales downturn in China
sparked by a government clampdown on extravagant spending, the
owner of Mumm champagne and Martell cognac has launched a sales
drive there and is cutting costs globally to help boost growth.
The group, which plans to cut costs by 400 million euros
($446 million) by 2020, predicted underlying profit growth from
recurring operations of between 2 percent and 4 percent in its
fiscal year through June 2017, after last year's 2 percent
growth.
"We expect our performance to improve, driven by the United
States, India, Jameson whisky and innovations," Chairman and
Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard told Reuters by phone.
"Our performance in China will improve though the market
remains challenging. In China, we should do better than the 9
percent sales fall of the 2015/16 financial year," Ricard said.
Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group
behind Britain's Diageo, said it was targeting cost
savings partly through the purchase of raw materials and
supply-chain improvements, with 100 million to be reinvested in
advertising and promotion.
The group reported profit from recurring operations of 2.28
billion euros ($2.5 billion) in the year to June 30, in line
with an forecast 2.27 billion from analysts polled by Reuters.
SALES PUSH
Overall sales rose 2 percent year on year to 8.68 billion
euros like-for-like, reflecting 4 percent growth in the United
States and a 9 percent fall in sales to China.
By 0828 GMT, Pernod Ricard shares were up 2 percent,
outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the CAC-40 index of French
blue chips.
In China alone Pernod Ricard has set up two sales teams, one
focused on high-end brands such as Martell cognac and the other
on mid-range brands such as Noblige and Distinction cognac to
better address demand from an emerging middle class.
Sales of cognac and other luxury goods fell across the board
in China following a government crackdown on corruption in 2014,
hurting all spirits makers, though cognac sales now seem to be
recovering faster than whisky.
In the United States, Jameson whisky continued to grow
strongly, but Absolut vodka was still down in value, though the
underlying trend was improving and on track with the group's
goal to stabilise Absolut sales in the medium-term.
Absolut vodka is struggling as trendy drinkers turn to brown
spirits such as bourbon and niche vodka brands like Texas-based
Tito's Handmade Vodka.
China contributes about 9 percent of Pernod Ricard sales
against 17 percent for the United States.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
