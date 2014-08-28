PARIS Aug 28 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard
reported full-year underlying profit growth of 2
percent on Thursday, broadly in line with analysts'
expectations, amid persistent weakness in China.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's
Diageo said full-year 2013/14 sales fell a reported 7
percent, hit by unfavourable currency effects and a 23 percent
slump in China. Like-for-like sales were stable.
"In this context, which remains challenging, we anticipate a
gradual improvement in our sales growth, and we will increase
the investment behind our brands and priority innovations in
order to sustain long-term growth," Deputy Chief Executive and
Chief Operating Officer Alexandre Ricard said in a statement.
Like rivals Diageo and Remy Cointreau, Pernod has
been hit by a Chinese government crackdown on luxury gift-giving
and personal spending by civil servants as well as by slowing
economic growth in its second-biggest market.
Pernod, the owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and
Martell cognac, reported a 2 percent rise in underlying profit
to 2.056 billion euros ($2.72 billion) for its financial year
ending June 30.
This was in line with Pernod's guidance for underlying
operating profit growth of 1 to 3 percent, slowing from 6
percent growth in the previous year.
Analysts had on average expected 1.8 percent growth.
(1 US dollar = 0.7569 euro)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)