PARIS Aug 27 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard
reported full-year 2014/15 underlying profit growth of
2 percent on Thursday, slightly below analysts' expectations,
thanks to cost cuts and improving cognac sales in China.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's
Diageo handed investors a 10 percent dividend hike
although an impairment charge on its Absolut vodka, which faces
lower growth in the United states, weighed on net profit.
The owner of Mumm champagne and Martell cognac said that in
a macroeconomic environment that was "challenging and volatile",
it would continue to gradually improve its business performance
in the current year that started on July 1.
Pernod Ricard reported a 2 percent rise in profit from
recurring operations to 2.238 billion euros ($2.54 billion) for
its financial year ended June 30.
This was in line with Pernod's guidance for underlying
operating profit growth of 1 to 3 percent, while analysts had on
average expected 2.5 percent growth.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
