By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS Jan 29 Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest spirits group, plans to buy a majority stake in super premium German gin maker Monkey 47 from parent Black Forest Distillers GmbH to tap growing global demand for craft spirits, it said on Friday.

With small, independent distillers popping up and taking market share worldwide, spirits giants such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo have responded with premium products that tout small batch production and local credentials.

"With this investment Pernod further extends its portfolio in high-growth products such as super premium gin," the French group said in a statement, without giving financial details.

The deal, which has been signed by the two companies, is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities.

With an annual production of less than 100,000 bottles of gin, Monkey 47 is a craft distiller when compared to the 2.6 million cases of nine bottles of Beefeater gin that Pernod Ricard sold worldwide in fiscal year 2014/15.

"Monkey 47 is a jewel, perfectly matching the rising worldwide demand for craft gin with strong local roots," Pernod Ricard Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said in the statement.

Monkey 47 dry gin includes 47 hand-picked plant ingredients and spring water from Germany's Black Forest, Pernod Ricard said.

After compound annual growth of about 50 percent since 2010, craft distillers -- or those producing less than 100,000 cases a year -- now account for about 2 percent of the U.S. spirits market, the largest and most profitable in the world.

Pernod is already pushing the artisanal nature of some of its spirits. In vodka, it has launched Our/Vodka, which it says is partly distilled, blended and hand bottled in microdistilleries. (Additional reporting by Andrew Callus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Susan Fenton)