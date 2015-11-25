* Sees Indian ops posting double-digit sales growth
* Market share rose to 11.2 pct last year from 8.1 pct in
2010
* Sees Indian sales soon overtaking China
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Nov 25 French spirits group Pernod
Ricard SA expects its operations in India to continue
to post double-digit sales growth over the next five to 10 years
and to soon replace China as its second-largest market by sales,
top executives said.
Pernod Ricard, owner of Absolut vodka and Jameson whisky,
also plans to perk up growth in its top two markets, the United
States and China, in the medium-term by launching new products
and possibly by acquiring some brands.
India, which brings in 9 percent of group sales, is however
seen emerging as a key growth driver, as an expanding class of
wealthy consumers prefer premium spirits.
Alcohol was frowned on until recently in India for religious
and cultural reasons, but the country is now a hotly contested
market for global drinks makers, as the likes of Pernod Ricard
and rivals including Diageo look to offset sluggish
growth in the developed world.
"Because of the growth in the middle class and the size of
the whisky market in India we are confident we can keep posting
double-digit growth," Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Bogaert
told Reuters in a interview.
"It's a fair assumption, based on the growth pattern, that
India will soon overtake China from a sales standpoint."
Pernod Ricard's market share in India rose to 11.2 percent
last year from 8.1 percent in 2010, while the share of United
Spirits, Diageo's India unit, fell to 39 percent from
42.7 percent, according to research firm Euromonitor.
"We operate in the high-end of the (Indian) market ... this
is a segment which is growing at double-digit," Guilaume
Girard-Reydet, India chief executive, said, adding Pernod Ricard
will also expand its imported brands portfolio.
The company has set an annual sales growth target of between
4 percent and 5 percent in the medium term, up from 2 percent in
the last fiscal year through June.
"To deliver that improvement, we count on several markets in
particular (but) we want to improve our performance in the U.S.
and China," Bogaert said.
Slowing sales growth in China, mainly due to a clampdown on
extravagant spending, and the United States, has been weighing
on Pernod Ricard's results in the past few quarters, although
strong growth in India cushioned the impact.
"Today we are open to more targeted acquisitions, that is to
say a brand or couple of brands in a country. We are not open
today to do a transformational deal ... we don't need that," the
finance chief said.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Holmes)