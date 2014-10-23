* Q1 sales 2.037 billion euros, up 2 pct like-for-like
* Eyes 2014/15 underlying profit growth of 1-3 pct
* Eyes gradual improvement in FY sales in difficult climate
* Deputy CEO says Chinese New Year key to sales recovery
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Oct 23 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard
predicted on Thursday that sales will gradually
improve this financial year, notably in China, its
second-largest market, driving profit growth.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's
Diageo Plc said improving demand in China, particularly
for its less expensive Martell Noblige cognac, helped it achieve
a 2 percent rise in underlying first-quarter sales.
This beat forecasts, as well as Diageo's 1.5 percent
quarterly sales decline.
The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka, and Ballantine's
whisky cautioned, however, that the environment remained
difficult, notably for whisky in China and vodka in the United
States, and that higher investments behind its brands could hold
back profit growth.
Pernod forecast growth in underlying profit from recurring
operations of between 1 and 3 percent for the year ending June
30, 2015. That would compare with profit growth of 2 percent
achieved in fiscal year 2013/14.
Deputy Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard told Reuters in a
telephone interview the modest profit outlook was "realistic".
A return to sales growth in China, where underlying revenue
still fell 9 percent in the first quarter, largely hinged on the
strength of demand for premium tipples during the Chinese New
Year celebrations that start on Feb. 19.
"The Chinese New Year will be the judge," Ricard said.
Pernod makes 12 percent of sales in China, its largest
market after the United States.
Pernod relies on Asia for about 38 percent of its sales and
43 percent of its operating profit. Like its rivals, including
smaller peer Remy Cointreau, it has been hurt by a
government clampdown on luxury gifts in China, in addition to
the slowdown in economic growth in the country.
Diageo and Remy have, however, forecast improving sales this
year as they navigate past problems in China.
FORECAST-BEATING SALES
Pernod said revenue for the first quarter ended Sept. 30 was
2.037 billion euros ($2.57 billion), a like-for-like rise of 2
percent and a rebound from a 2 percent decline in the fourth
quarter of 2013/14.
The company-compiled consensus of analysts was for
underlying sales growth of 1.5 percent in the quarter.
At 0938 GMT, Pernod shares were up 1.8 percent,
outperforming a 0.2 percent drop in the European sector.
In China alone, Pernod posted a sharp improvement in first
quarter sales, which fell 9 percent year-on-year after a
38-percent sales slump in the fourth quarter.
Depletions, or sales by wholesalers to retailers, bars and
restaurants, were nearly stable in China during the quarter with
Martell cognac growing but whisky sales still in decline.
"We expect destocking to stop impacting sales in China,
which should face easy comparisons in the coming quarters,"
Societe Generale analysts said in a note, keeping a "buy"
rating.
In Asia as a whole, like-for-like sales rose 4 percent in
the quarter, also driven by a 21 percent sales jump in India.
Brazil achieved double-digit sales growth but U.S. sales
fell 3 percent, reflecting a soft market for Absolut vodka amid
fierce price competition. In Europe, where Pernod makes 35
percent of revenue, sales were still down 1 percent.
In France, revenue grew 2 percent with market share gains
for Ballantine's and Absolut, but cool summer weather hit demand
for the Ricard aniseed-based drink, whose sales fell 4 percent.
Sales declined in Germany due to disputes with retailers but
in Russia sales rose 8 percent as Pernod increased shipments to
the country, a move analysts have tied to the ability to face
possible future government restrictions on imports.
($1 = 0.7913 euro)
