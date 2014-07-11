PARIS, July 11 Pernod Ricard has spent
almost $100 million to gain majority control of Avion Spirits
LLC, owner of top-of-the-range tequila brand Avion, as part of
plans to expand in the United States, its largest market, the
French firm said on Friday.
Under the deal, the world's second-biggest spirits group
behind Britain's Diageo, raised its stake in Avion
Spirits to 84 percent, a Pernod Ricard spokeswoman told Reuters
when asked about a transaction announced earlier in the day.
The deal follows a joint venture established in 2011 when
Pernod bought an initial stake of around 20 percent in the
venture.
Ultra-premium Avion, which can sell for up to $150 a bottle,
joins the super-premium Olmeca Altos brand in the French drinks
group's tequila portfolio.
The acquisition also follows the April purchase by Pernod
Ricard of Sonoma Valley, California-based premium wine maker
Kenwood Vineyards for less than $100 million.
Since its last major acquisition - the purchase of Swedish
group Vin & Sprit, owner of Absolut Vodka, in 2008 for 5.7
billion euros - Pernod has focused on cutting debt, ruling out
large transforming deals to focus on small tactical purchases.
Net debt was 8.6 billion euros at the end of 2013, giving a
net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) ratio of 3.6 times against 6.2 times after
the Vin & Sprit deal.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Brian Love and Mark
Potter)