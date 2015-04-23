* Q3 sales 1.92 bln euros, up 7 pct like-for-like
* Keeps full-year 2014/15 profit growth goal
* CEO eyes Chinese sales stabilisation by end-June
* Shares set record high of 117.75 euros
(Adds CEO comments to Reuters, shares, analyst)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 23 Pernod Ricard beat
quarterly sales forecasts on Thursday and said its No. 2 market
China should stabilise by the end of June, lifting its shares to
a record high.
Spirits makers have been hit hard by a slowdown in emerging
market economies in general and by a crackdown on conspicuous
consumption in China in particular.
But there have been signs of improvement recently and
Pernod, the world's No.2 spirits group behind Britain's Diageo
, has been benefitting from the launch of lower-priced
cognacs in China such as Noblige.
"By end-June we should have stabilised our sales in China,"
Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard told Reuters.
The owner of Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Jameson
whiskey posted sales of 1.92 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in
the three months ended March 31, its fiscal third quarter.
That was up 7 year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and an
improvement on the 1 percent decline in the second quarter.
It was also above analysts' average estimate of 5.7 percent
growth and by 1010 GMT, Pernod shares were up 2.5 percent at
116.45 euros, after earlier hitting a new high of 117.75 euros.
UBS analysts said the performance was "a confirmation that a
bottom has been reached and better growth is ahead."
Pernod kept its target for underlying operating profit
growth of 1-3 percent in the full year to June 30.
The company makes 12 percent of sales and 15 percent of
profit in China, while Asia accounts for around 39 percent of
sales and 42 percent of profits.
For the nine-months to March 31, sales were down 3 percent
like-for-like in China, after falling 16 percent in the first
half. In the third-quarter alone, which included the crucial
Chinese lunar new year celebrations, sales jumped 38 percent
year on year, helped by a low comparative number.
A recent update from smaller peer Remy Cointreau
also pointed to an improving trend in China.
In the United States, the world's biggest spirits market,
Pernod's quarterly sales rose 2 percent like-for-like. Jameson
whiskey sales grew by a double-digit percentage, helping to
offset a single-digit decline in Absolut vodka sales.
Absolut, the group's largest brand, is struggling in the
United States as trendy drinkers turn to brown spirits such as
bourbon and niche vodka brands such as Texas-based Tito's
Handmade Vodka.
($1 = 0.9343 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Andrew
Callus and Mark Potter)