* Q1 organic sales up 4 pct vs forecast 2.9 pct
* China sales drop slows to 1 pct in Q1 vs 9 pct in FY 15/16
* Q1 China cognac sales up 3 pct, scotch still lags
* China sales to "clearly" improve in FY 16/17 - CFO
(Adds comments by CFO and analyst, share price)
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Oct 20 Pernod Ricard beat
quarterly sales forecasts on Thursday as demand for its
high-margin Martell cognac improved in China and sales of its
Jameson Irish whiskey continued to surge in the United States,
its top market.
The owner of Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka, however
flagged tougher trading conditions in Africa and the Middle East
due to geopolitical tensions, and kept its forecast for a rise
of 2-4 percent in full-year profit from recurring operations
after last year's 2 percent growth.
"We have had a good start to the financial year, consistent
with our full-year guidance," Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard
said in a statement.
The world's No.2 spirits group behind Diageo also
said it would raise prices in Britain on imported brands in the
coming months to protect its margins from a slide in the pound
after the country's vote to leave the European Union.
"Consumption in Britain at this stage has not been impacted
by Brexit, but the pound has declined and clearly our goal will
be to protect our margins as much as we can," Finance Chief
Gilles Bogaert told Reuters by phone.
CHINA COGNAC IMPROVING
For its first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod Ricard reported
sales of 2.25 billion euros ($2.46 billion), a like-for-like
rise of 4 percent, beating analysts' average estimate of 2.9
percent in a Thomson Reuters poll.
At 0825 GMT, Pernod Ricard shares were up 1.52 percent at
110 euros, leading gainers on the CAC-40 of French blue chips.
"Pernod has taken longer to recover from the slowdown in
China than some of its peers, but it is now entering a period of
smoother growth," said Liberum analysts, who have a "hold"
rating on the stock.
In China, the sales decline slowed to 1 percent in the
quarter from a 9 percent fall in full-year 2015/16 and Bogaert
told Reuters Chinese sales would "clearly" improve this year.
The quarterly performance reflected improving demand for
Martell cognac, whose sales rose 3 percent, boosted notably by
the Cordon Bleu premium brand.
Sales of spirits in stores and online in China were robust
but continued to lag in bars and restaurants, Bogaert said.
Hit like other spirits makers by a sales downturn in China
sparked by a government clampdown on extravagant spending,
Pernod Ricard has launched a sales drive there.
It has set up two sales teams in the country, one focused on
high-end brands such as Martell and the other on mid-range
brands such as Noblige cognac or Ballantine's Finest whisky to
better address demand from an emerging middle class.
Its peers have confirmed China is returning to growth, with
Remy Cointreau on Tuesday saying demand for cognac in
was recovering faster than it had expected.
China contributes about 9 percent of Pernod Ricard sales
against 17 percent for the United States.
In the United States, where sales grew 5 percent, Jameson
whiskey continued to grow at a double-digit rate after a price
hike in September, but Absolut vodka - Pernod's leading brand -
was still slightly down in value terms. Absolut has been
struggling as trendy drinkers turn to brown spirits such as
bourbon and niche vodkas like Texas-based Tito's Handmade Vodka.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Matthias Blamont
and Mark Potter)