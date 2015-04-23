PARIS, April 23 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard posted better- than-expected third-quarter sales on Thursday, reflecting improving cognac sales in China, its second-largest market, and an improving performance in America.

The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo however said the environment remained challenging, and it kept its target for full-year profit growth.

Pernod Ricard posted sales of 1.921 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in the three months to March 31, up 7 year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and an acceleration from a 1 percent decline in the second quarter.

This was above the average of analysts' estimates of 5.7 percent growth for the quarter.

On a reported basis, quarterly revenue rose 19 percent due to a stronger U.S. dollar.

Pernod, the owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac, kept its forecast of underlying operating profit growth of between 1-3 percent in the full year to June 30.

