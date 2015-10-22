UPDATE 3-Macy's and Kohl's weak sales weigh on department store shares
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
PARIS Oct 22 French spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a higher-than-expected 3 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales on Thursday, as a strong performance in the U.S. market offset still sluggish sales in China.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo was cautious for the current year, predicting a gradual improvement in sales growth, notably in the United States and Europe, but a still difficult climate in China, where sales fell 9 percent in the quarter.
Pernod forecast growth in underlying profit from recurring operations of between 1 and 3 percent for the year ending June 30, 2016. That would compare with profit growth of 2 percent achieved in its 2014/15 fiscal year.
For the first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod reported sales of 2.223 billion euros ($252.79 million), a like-for-like rise of 3 percent.
The company-compiled average of analysts' estimates was for underlying sales growth of 1.1 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.