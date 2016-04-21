PARIS, April 21 French spirits maker Pernod
Ricard posted lower-than-expected third-quarter sales
on Thursday, reflecting a still challenging Chinese market.
The world's second-biggest spirits group, whose view on
China appears to differ from the more upbeat tone of rivals such
as Remy Cointreau, said it remained confident in the
country's medium-term potential.
Pernod Ricard posted sales of 1.855 billion euros ($2.09
billion) in the three months to March 31, up 1.0 percent
year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and marking a slowdown
from 4 percent growth in the second quarter.
This was below the average of analysts' estimates of 1.3
percent growth in a Reuters poll.
The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell
cognac kept its forecast for underlying operating profit growth
of between 1 percent and 3 percent in the full year to June 30.
($1 = 0.8859 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)