WRAPUP 1-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR
PARIS Aug 30 Pernod Ricard SA : * Shares down 2.6 percent after full-year results, board appointments
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR
June 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.