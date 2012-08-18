Pernod Ricard Chief Executive Patrick Ricard poses beside an advertising poster prior to a news conference in Paris, March 31, 2008. Pernod Ricard won a hard-fought auction to buy the maker of Sweden's Absolut vodka for 5.63 billion euros ($8.9 billion), taking it close to... REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Pernod Ricard, (PERP.PA) the world's No. 2 wine and spirits group, said Patrick Ricard, its chairman and son of the company founder, died on Friday at the age of 67.

Ricard was the son of Paul Ricard, who first marketed pastis, the anis-flavoured liqueur, in 1932, and founded the eponymous company which merged in 1975 with its competitor Pernod to create Pernod Ricard.

Patrick Ricard, who joined the company in 1967, had been chairman of the board since 1978 and was also its chief executive officer until 2008, spurring the group's expansion into international markets.

Pernod Ricard, which generated sales of 7.6 billion euros in 2011, owns the Ballantine's, Mumm, and Chivas brands among others and employs 18,000 staff worldwide. It also produces Absolut Vodka, Martell cognac, Perrier-Jouet champagne and Glenlivet whisky. (Reporting by Elena Berton, additional reporting by Hélène Duvigneau, editing by Tim Pearce)