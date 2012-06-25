* Sees eastern Europe bigger profit driver than west in five years

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, JUNE 25 - Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group, said its Spanish business had only slightly worsened in spite of a deepening euro zone crisis there.

Its performance was in defiance of a gloomy outlook from French food group Danone and other European companies.

They have warned of a battle to beat a slump in demand in Europe's most indebted countries, such as Spain.

"We do not observe a very significant degradation, only a slight deterioration," chairman and chief executive for Pernod Ricard Europe, Laurent Lacassagne, told analysts during a call to discuss regional prospects.

Cash-strapped consumers in Spain were going out to bars or restaurants less often. This was bolstering "off-trade" sales and Pernod was allocating more staff to beef up this side of its operation there, Lacassagne said.

Ranked second behind Britain's Diageo, Pernod also said it was "outperforming" a Spanish spirits market which fell 7.8 percent in value between February and March.

Spain is responsible for 5 percent of Pernod's group sales and about 17 percent of its European sales.

Lacassagne added growth in Europe will be driven by fast-growing emerging markets in the east of the continent.

He predicted double-digit sales growth in coming years in eastern Europe, where there is strong demand for its premium whisky such as Chivas Regal, and its Absolut vodka. Sales in Western Europe would be flat or fall slightly.

"Our ambition is that eastern Europe becomes the number one contributor to Pernod Ricard profit in this part of the world," Lacassagne said, mentioning a five-year horizon.

Western and southern Europe generated 45 percent of Pernod's profit in the continent in the last financial year, against 29 percent from eastern Europe.

In Africa, another future growth booster, Pernod was looking at "possible partnerships with beer companies", notably in Nigeria, he said.

Pernod shares have gained 12.2 percent this year, outperforming a 6.8 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage index, but ended Monday 1.9 percent lower.

Pernod Ricard Europe covers Europe, excluding France and Ireland, the Middle East and Africa.