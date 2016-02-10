TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings
has agreed to buy SABMiller's Peroni and
Grolsch beer brands and is likely to pay over 400 billion yen
($3.5 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
Asahi is Japan's biggest brewer with 38 percent market
share. Known for its Super Dry beer, the company is looking to
access growth outside Japan where beer sales have fallen over
the past two decades due to a shrinking population and the
growing popularity of wine.
An earlier line-up of bidders for Peroni and Grolsch beers
included U.S. private equity firm KKR ; Fraser and Neave
, which is part of Thai Beverage ; and
European private equity firms PAI Partners and EQT.
($1 = 114.4600 yen)
