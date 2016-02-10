BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses injunction petitioned by Prevent Group
* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP
TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Wednesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev to buy four of SABMiller's units, including its Peroni and Grolsch brands, for around 329.7 billion yen ($2.9 billion).
The sale is aimed at easing anti-trust approval for AB InBev's $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller. ($1=115.0100 yen) (Reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.