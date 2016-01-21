(Adds details on EQT, valuation, context)
LONDON/SINGAPORE Jan 21 Japan's Asahi Group
Holdings and Thai Beverage have made it
through to the final stages of an auction to buy SABMiller's
Peroni and Grolsch beer brands, several sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Private equity firms PAI Partners and Bain Capital have also
moved to the next round of bidding, the sources said, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
European buyout fund EQT emerged as the fifth bidder to be
shortlisted by the seller, Anheuser-Busch InBev, two of
the sources said.
Peroni and Grolsch are valued at more than 2 billion euros
($2.2 billion), but the two Asian brewers could offer up to 3
billion euros to snap up the assets, one of the sources said.
The sale, which the sources said AB InBev wants to
wrap up by the beginning of March, is aimed at easing anti-trust
approval for AB InBev's $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller.
The Belgian brewer faces paying SABMiller a $3 billion
break-up fee if the deal fails.
Binding offers are expected in mid February, the sources
said, with one adding that some of the parties have been given a
chance to sweeten their offers by a deadline of next week.
Reuters reported on Jan. 15 that Spain's Damm and buyout
funds KKR and BC Partners had submitted non-binding bids for the
brands.
AB InBev, SABMiller, Asahi, ThaiBev, PAI, Bain Capital and
EQT declined to comment.
ASIA PREMIUM
The Asian suitors could justify paying a higher price, one
source said, based on the cost benefits they would extract and
the ability to use the brands to boost their international
sales.
At 3 billion euros, Peroni and Grolsch would be valued at up
to 15 times their combined earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 180-200 million euros.
Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, a director in the research unit at
Religare Capital Markets, estimated that Asian consumer
companies would make a return on investment of about 8 percent
from the acquisition of Peroni and Grolsch, while benefiting
from the low cost of capital in Europe which is about 2 percent.
"You can borrow so cheaply in Europe that it would work in
your favour," Tiruchelvam said.
Thai Beverage, also known as ThaiBev, is no stranger to
multi-billion mergers after a $11 billion deal in 2013 to take
control of Singapore-listed Fraser and Neave (F&N).
The Thai firm is held by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi,
Thailand's second-richest man, and ranks as one of Southeast
Asia's largest beverage companies.
Asahi is Japan's biggest brewer with 38 percent market share
but it is not widely sold overseas.
Known for its Super Dry beer, Asahi is looking to access
growth outside Japan, which has seen two decades of declining
beer sales due to a shrinking population and the growing
popularity of wine.
As part of the deal, bidders will also secure control of
Britain's craft beer brand Meantime Brewing, which SABMiller
acquired last year.
