SYDNEY Dec 14 Australian funds manager Perpetual said on Wednesday its well regarded stock picker John Sevior would not return to his role as head of equities and named Matt Williams as his replacement.

Sevior, a 17 year veteran at Perpetual, had taken long service leave in May and would now explore a new venture outside the company in 2012, the asset manager said in a statement. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)