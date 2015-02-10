SYDNEY Feb 10 Australian fund manager Perpetual
Ltd said it is cautious about investments in the country's major
banks after valuations soared on the back of strong earnings and
high dividend payout ratios.
Shares of Australian banks are among the world's most
expensive going by forward price-to-earnings ratios, which on
average are 14.1 times compared with a global average of 8,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The ratio for U.S. banks is 10.7 times and under 10 for UK
and Japanese lenders, according to StarMine.
"We are cautious about investments in Australian banks,"
Garry Laurence, portfolio manager at Perpetual, said on
Tuesday.
Matthew Sherwood, Perpetual's head of investment markets
research, described Australian banks as "priced for perfection".
"People are paying a very high price for what they perceive
to be earnings security," he said. "There is definitely better
value in other parts of the market."
Perpetual, which had about A$30 billion ($23.45 billion)
under management as of June 30, did not specify its holdings in
Australian banks.
BIG MORTGAGE LENDING
Australia's four major banks - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking
Group and National Australia Bank - are highly
profitable, thanks to mortgage lending and lower costs even as
Australia battles a slowdown in resources, which powered its
economy for a decade.
Mortgage and consumer loans generate 35 percent to 40
percent of earnings in Australian banking.
Robust earnings through the global financial crisis coupled
with hefty dividend payouts have made Australian banks a
favourite with investors, commanding much higher valuations than
peers.
However, over-reliance on mortgages for growth, more onerous
global capital requirements and an economic slowdown have some
analysts worried about the prospects of banking stocks.
So far this year, Australian bank shares are among the
world's best performing. Through Monday, they were up about 10
percent, on average, compared with a 4 percent drop for U.S.
banks. On average, banking shares globally were down 2.6
percent, StarMine data shows.
According to StarMine, dividend ratios at Australian banks
are among the highest at 5.4 percent, compared with a 3.6
percent global average.
($1 = 1.2794 Australian dollars)
