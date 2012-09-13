* Deal to add to earnings
* Perrigo sees tax benefits of $50 mln over 15 years
* Expects deal close in Q2 2013
Sept 13 Generic and over-the-counter drugs firm
Perrigo Co said it would buy privately held animal
healthcare company Sergeant's Pet Care Products Inc for $285
million in cash to tap into a resilient and growing market.
Sergeant's, established in 1868, sells healthcare products
for cats, dogs and other pets under the Atlantis, Fur-So-Fresh
and Geisler Gourmet brands and will help boost Perrigo's range
of over-the-counter products.
Pet Care is an $8 billion industry that has shown consistent
growth through economic cycles, Perrigo said in a statement,
noting that consumers are spending a higher proportion of
discretionary income on pet care and well-being.
Recent animal health deals include Henry Schein Inc
buying AUV Veterinary Services to enter the Dutch and Belgian
markets, and Bayer buying KMG Chemicals Inc's animal
health business.
The largest U.S. drugmaker, Pfizer Inc, separated
its animal health unit, which sells medicines, vaccines and
other products for livestock and pets, into a standalone company
earlier this year.
The Sergeant's deal is expected to add about 20 cents per
share to Perrigo's adjusted earnings in the first fiscal year
after closing. The company also expects to receive tax benefits
of about $50 million related to the deal over the next 15 years.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Sergeant's is expected to have over
$140 million in sales for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
Perrigo, which was advised by Jefferies & Co Inc on the
acquisition, expects to close the deal during the second quarter
of 2013.
Shares of Perrigo were trading up about 1 percent at $110.63
in early trading on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.