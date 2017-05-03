May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.

The investigation is related to drug pricing in the pharmaceutical industry, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company is cooperating with the appropriate authorities, Perrigo said.

The DOJ could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)