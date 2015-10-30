UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Mylan NV, which has made a hostile bid for Perrigo Co Plc, said on Friday that a U.S. district court has denied Perrigo's motion for a preliminary injunction to block the closing of any tender offer.
Perrigo in September sought an injunction to block the closing of any tender offer unless Mylan corrected its own alleged misleading statements to Perrigo shareholders about a potential merger. (reut.rs/1kg3WuI)
Perrigo's lawsuit said Mylan overstated potential synergies, and falsely claimed power to delist Perrigo shares in an effort to strong-arm acceptance of the tender offer.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that Mylan had provided adequate public disclosures about the savings expected from a possible combination of the two companies. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ABU DHABI, May 3 National oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to cut its stake in Sadara Chemical Co , a joint venture with U.S. company Dow Chemical, via an initial public offer of shares, Sadara chief executive Ziad al-Labban said on Wednesday.