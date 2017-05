April 22 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV plans to make a new offer for Perrigo Co Plc in the near term, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Dublin-based Perrigo rejected Mylan's $205 per share offer on Tuesday, saying the bid substantially undervalued the company.

A new bid from Mylan will include firm financing commitments, CNBC reported. (cnb.cx/1EbtArn) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)