April 24 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Friday it would take its $31 billion offer for Perrigo Co Plc directly to shareholders, in what is set to be one of the most high-profile hostile takeover attempts of the year.

Mylan, which itself is the target of an unsolicited $40 billion bid from larger rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , said it would offer $60 in cash and 2.2 of its shares for each Perrigo share.

The company's pursuit of Perrigo, a major producer of over-the-counter drugs, is widely seen as an attempt to fend off Teva, the world's biggest maker of generic drugs.

The three-way chase is further evidence that the appetite for healthcare acquisitions continues unabated.

M&A in the industry has hit $193.9 billion so far this year, double the amount in the same period last year.

Mylan, which is legally based in the Netherlands, said on April 8 that it would make a cash-and-share bid that valued Dublin-based Perrigo at $205 per share but did not detail the breakdown between shares and cash to be offered.

The offer announced on Friday works out to about $222 per share, based on Mylan's Thursday close, valuing Perrigo at about $31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, Perrigo said the offer valued it at $181.67 per share based on Mylan's unaffected price of $55.31 per share on March 10, the last day of trading before speculation emerged that Israel-based Teva was considering an offer for Mylan.

Mylan's shares have risen by about a third since March 10.

"Today's announcement from Mylan proposes a price that is lower than the previously rejected proposal," Perrigo said.

Perrigo's shares were down 3 percent at $195 in early afternoon trading on Friday, while Mylan's stock was up 2.8 percent at $75.75.

Mylan said its offer was fully financed and not conditional on due diligence.

The cash portion will be financed by a new bridge credit facility arranged by Goldman Sachs, the company said.

Teva said in an emailed statement that it remained fully committed to its Mylan offer. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru, Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)