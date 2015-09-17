(Adds Perrigo lawsuit against Mylan, closing stock prices)
By Caroline Humer
Sept 17 Generic and over-the-counter drugmaker
Perrigo Co on Thursday urged its shareholders to reject
Mylan NV's unsolicited $27 billion tender offer, saying
it substantially undervalued the company.
Mylan first proposed to buy Perrigo in April and, after
being repeatedly rebuffed, launched a tender offer on Monday.
It has said it would take control if more than 50 percent of
Perrigo shares are tendered in the offer. That strategy is
possible under takeover law in Ireland, where Perrigo has been
incorporated since buying Irish drugmaker Elan in 2013.
Perrigo also filed a lawsuit against Mylan in Manhattan
federal court, seeking an injunction to block the closing of any
tender offer unless Mylan corrects its alleged misleading
statements to Perrigo shareholders about a potential merger.
The lawsuit said Mylan overstated potential synergies, and
falsely claimed power to delist Perrigo shares in an effort to
strong-arm Perrigo shareholders into accepting the tender offer.
Mylan, in a statement, said the lawsuit had no merit and was
"an attempt by Perrigo to further frustrate the tender process
and to prevent their shareholders from tendering to Mylan in
support of this compelling, value creating transaction."
Netherlands-based Mylan has offered $75 in cash and 2.3 of
its shares for each Perrigo share, a combination now worth
$188.55 based on Mylan's Thursday closing price of $49.37.
Perrigo shares closed down $1.31 at $181.08.
Joseph Papa, Perrigo's chief executive, said in an interview
that he does not believe his company's shareholders will agree
to swap their shares for Mylan shares, and that the deal premium
of 13 percent was lower than in other pharmaceutical takeovers.
"I canceled vacations this summer and I plan to spend more
times with shareholders over the next 60 or so days to make sure
they understand this is a bad deal," Papa said.
Perrigo shareholders have until Nov. 13 to take part in the
tender offer.
Shareholders often wait until near the closing date before
deciding to participate, so it is unclear if Mylan will succeed.
Buying Perrigo would give Mylan over-the-counter consumer
and nutritional products and a line of generic topical
medicines.
A takeover would be the latest in a string of recent
multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical deals, including Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Ltd's $11 billion
acquisition of Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and AbbVie Inc's
$21 billion offer for Pharmacyclics Inc.
