NEW YORK Aug 14 ISS Proxy Advisory Services on
Friday recommended that its institutional investor clients vote
against Mylan NV's $34 billion hostile takeover offer of
Perrigo Co saying that it would result in significant
dilution.
ISS's recommendation veered in the opposite direction from
two other proxy advisory firms which earlier this week advised
clients to vote for the deal.
Mylan shareholders will vote at an Aug. 28 meeting on
whether to pursue a tender offer for Perrigo shares. Mylan said
on Thursday that it would go forward with the deal if it
received more than 50 percent of shares through the tender
offer.
That would give the company control of Perrigo's board, and
after that it would need to increase its stake to more than 80
percent in order to consolidate the company.
Given that the acquisition would dilute shares, that the
deal is not expected to add to earnings until 2019 and that
Mylan does not have the leverage it needs to increase its stake
above 80 percent, ISS said the proposal is not warranted.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)