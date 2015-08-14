(Recasts first sentence with hedge fund Paulson backing the deal, adds company background, updates share prices)

By Caroline Humer

NEW YORK Aug 14 ISS Proxy Advisory Services recommended on Friday that its clients vote against Mylan NV's $30 billion hostile takeover of Perrigo Co, even as Mylan's largest hedge fund investor put its money behind the combination.

Paulson & Co, which owns a 4.6 percent stake in Mylan, said it voted for the generic drugmaker to pursue its tender offer for Perrigo shares.

Paulson said that Perrigo would add to Mylan earnings based on cost savings alone and that combining generic drugs and over-the-counter medicines would create growth.

In its client note, ISS criticized the combination as dilutive and said it would likely take years for these benefits to materialize.

Paulson also disclosed on Friday that the firm had purchased about 2.1 million Perrigo shares in a range of $188.24 to $192.08 on Thursday.

Two other proxy advisory firms earlier this week advised Mylan shareholders to vote for the deal, which is up for approval at Mylan's Aug. 28 shareholder meeting. Institutional shareholders typically follow proxy firm recommendations.

Mylan's biggest shareholder, Abbott Laboratories, said in June it would vote with Mylan.

Mylan made a cash and stock offer now worth about $200 per share in April, saying the Dublin-based generic and over-the-counter drugmaker would be a strategic fit. Perrigo has repeatedly rejected the offer, saying it can do better on its own.

Mylan has stuck to its pursuit and on Thursday lowered the bar to move forward on a takeover to receiving just over 50 percent of Perrigo shares in the tender offer.

That size stake would allow control of Perrigo's board, and after that Mylan would need to increase its stake to more than 80 percent in order to consolidate operations.

ISS said in the note that the offer was "not a compelling acquisition strategy." In order to approve the proposal, shareholders must believe that the deal has synergies beyond what Mylan has revealed and that the acquisition will occur at the current price despite lack of support among Perrigo shareholders, it said.

ISS said that since the acquisition would dilute shares, that the deal is not expected to add to earnings until 2019 and that Mylan does not have the leverage it needs to increase its stake above 80 percent, the proposal is not warranted.

Mylan Executive Chairman Robert Coury said the ISS report misunderstands or underestimates key aspects of the transaction such as the opportunity for value creation and synergies.

Mylan shares were up slightly at $54.28 on Friday afternoon while Perrigo shares were up 1.1 percent at $194.70.

(Additional reporting by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)