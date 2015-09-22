BRIEF-Redline Communications says Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Qtrly order bookings of $5.2 million, down 24% over Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Mylan NV countersued Perrigo Company Plc on Tuesday over "serious misstatements" it made related to the generic and over-the-counter drugmaker's unsolicited $27 billion tender offer.
In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Mylan sought a court order requiring Perrigo to correct "false and misleading statements" it made as part of an effort to prevent any merger.
The counterclaims were in a lawsuit that Perrigo filed last Thursday, which sought an injunction to block the closing of any tender offer unless Mylan corrected its alleged misleading statements to Perrigo shareholders about a potential merger. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Ensign energy services inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results