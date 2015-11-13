BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 13 Mylan NV said on Friday that 40 percent of Perrigo Co Plc's shares were tendered in its $26 billion hostile takeover offer, falling short of the goal of 50 percent.
With the deadline for the offer expiring at 8 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) on Friday, Mylan said 58 million Perrigo ordinary shares had been validly tendered.
Netherlands-based Mylan made its first public offer for Dublin-based Perrigo in April and pursued a hostile takeover when it was rejected.
Mylan's offer of $75 plus 2.3 Mylan shares was worth about $174.36 per share, based on Mylan's Thursday close of $43.20, or about $26 billion for all outstanding Perrigo shares.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.