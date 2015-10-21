Oct 21 A lawyer for Perrigo Co on Wednesday urged a federal judge in Manhattan to stop Mylan NV from moving forward with its unsolicited offer to buy the Michigan-based drugmaker until it corrects what he called misleading statements to Perrigo shareholders.

Attorney Bradley Wilson's argument to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald focused on Mylan's promise that the deal would yield $800 million per year in synergies, and Mylan would de-list Perrigo from the New York Stock Exchange.

Wilson argued that the $800 million projection was based on Mylan's original plan to get full ownership of Perrigo, but that it stuck to that number even after saying it would settle for majority ownership.

Opening the door to majority ownership "completely changed the ballgame," he said, because Perrigo would remain a separate company whose interests could be opposed to Mylan's.

Mylan's attorney, Sandra Goldstein, said the $800 million estimate was "conservative" and Mylan expected to realize it no matter what. She also said the relationship between Mylan and a majority-owned Perrigo would not be hostile.

"Perrigo is going to be Mylan's greatest asset," she added. "The notion that we would try to pick it apart makes no sense."

The argument then turned to Mylan's pledge that it would de-list Perrigo, which Wilson called an empty threat meant to pressure Perrigo's shareholders to sell.

In fact, Wilson said, Mylan would not be able to de-list Perrigo, because it would have no legitimate business grounds and would go against the interests of minority shareholders.

"They want shareholders to be scared of being stuck behind," he said.

Goldstein said there was "absolutely no evidence" Mylan meant to threaten Perrigo shareholders. It was only disclosing its intentions to comply with securities law, she said.

Buchwald did not signal when she would rule.

Netherlands-based Mylan has offered $75 in cash and 2.3 of its shares for each Perrigo share, a combination worth $172.86 based on Mylan's Tuesday closing price of $42.55. Perrigo ended Tuesday trading at $162.61.

Perrigo shareholders have until Nov. 13 to accept the tender offer. Under the law of Ireland, where Perrigo is incorporated, 80 percent of its shareholders must agree to sell for Mylan to win full ownership.

If Mylan succeeds, the merger would make it one of the largest sellers of generic and over-the-counter drugs, with about $15 billion in annual revenue. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)