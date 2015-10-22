* To cut 6 pct of workforce

By Ankur Banerjee

Oct 22 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc, which has been trying to stave off Mylan NV's hostile bid, will buy back $2 billion worth of shares, saying this is the "best investment" it can make right now.

Shares of Perrigo - which also said it would cut about 800 jobs, or 6 percent of its workforce - were down about 3.6 percent in morning trading. Mylan's shares were down about 5.5 percent.

Mylan has been repeatedly spurned by Perrigo since April, forcing the generic drugmaker to take its buyout offer directly to Perrigo's shareholders.

Some of Perrigo's top shareholders have asked the Irish drugmaker to explore a sale, hoping for an alternative to Mylan's hostile bid, Reuters reported last month.

Perrigo, however, said on Thursday it does not want to enter into another bad deal.

Netherland-based Mylan has offered $75 in cash and 2.3 of its shares for each Perrigo share, a combination worth $169.05 based on Mylan's closing price on Wednesday of $40.89.

Perrigo's board has repeatedly urged its shareholders not to tender their shares to Mylan, but is restricted by Irish law from blocking the offer.

"Perrigo is positioned to create substantially more value than the Mylan offer, and on behalf of the Board, I urge all shareholders not to tender," Perrigo Chief Executive Joseph Papa said in a statement.

The company said it expected to earn about $9.45 per share in 2016, helped by job cuts and buybacks. (bit.ly/1kuvhd5)

Analysts were expecting $8.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Perrigo shareholders have until Nov. 13 to accept the offer. Under the law of Ireland, where Perrigo is incorporated, 80 percent of its shareholders must agree to sell for Mylan to win full ownership.

A lawyer for Perrigo on Wednesday urged a federal judge in Manhattan to stop Mylan from moving forward with its unsolicited offer to buy the drugmaker until it corrects what he called misleading statements to Perrigo shareholders.

Also on Thursday, Perrigo reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by a contribution from its branded consumer healthcare unit. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Anil D'Silva)