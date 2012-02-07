Feb 7 Generic drugmaker Perrigo Co posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by strong sales of its new products and contributions from a newly acquired business, and raised the lower end of its fiscal 2012 earnings view.

For fiscal 2012, Perrigo now expects adjusted profit from continuing operations of $4.70 to $4.80 a share, compared with its prior forecast of $4.65 to $4.80 a share.

Second-quarter net income rose to $99.7 million, or $1.06 a share, from $90.2 million, or 97 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Perrigo, which competes with Watson Pharma , Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and Israel's Teva , earned $1.20 a share from continuing operations.

Net sales rose 17 percent to $838.2 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.16 a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $809.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Allegan, Michigan-based company were up nearly 3 percent in premarket trade. They closed at $94.01 on Monday on the Nasdaq.