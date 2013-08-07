NEW YORK Aug 7 Generic drugmaker Perrigo Co
is expected to launch $3.25 billion in credit
facilities backing its $8.6 billion acquisition of Irish
biotechnology firm Elan to general syndication next week,
sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Barclays and HSBC are leading the deal that is currently in
pre-syndication. The facilities comprise a $600 million,
five-year revolver, a $1.65 billion, 60-day bridge-to-debt loan
and $1 billion in term loans.
The term loan portion of the financing will consist of a
$300 million, two-year term loan and a $700 million, five-year
term loan.
At current ratings of BBB/Baa3, drawn pricing on the
facilities is LIB+137.5. The revolver pays 17.5b on an undrawn
basis.
If Perrigo's ratings were to change, drawn pricing could
range from LIB+111.25 to LIB+225 and undrawn pricing could range
from 12.5bp to 35bp.
A spokesperson at Barclays declined comment. Calls to HSBC
and Perrigo were not returned by press time.
The fully underwritten loans will be used, alongside
existing cash, to finance the cash portion of the Elan
acquisition, pay fees and expenses, and refinance Perrigo's
existing debt.
On July 29, Perrigo said it had entered a definitive
agreement under which it would acquire Elan in a cash and stock
transaction valued at approximately $8.6 billion.
Perrigo and Elan will be combined under a new company
incorporated in Ireland. Under the terms of the transaction Elan
shareholders will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.07636 shares of
the combined company for each Elan share they own.