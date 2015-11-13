(Updates sourcing, adds more details)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Nov 12 Generic drug maker Mylan NV's $26
billion hostile bid for peer Perrigo Company Plc looked
unlikely to succeed late on Thursday, a few hours before it was
set to expire, according to people familiar with the matter.
If confirmed, the outcome would represent a major victory
for Perrigo's defiant Chief Executive Joseph Papa, and a bitter
blow to Mylan's Executive Chairman Robert Coury, who snubbed an
acquisition offer from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
to pursue Perrigo.
Around 40 percent of Perrigo's ordinary shares had been
tendered ten hours before the tender offer was due to expire on
Friday, significantly short of Mylan's acceptance threshold of
more than 50 percent, the people said.
While more shares could still be tendered, many large
institutional investors would have tendered their shares at this
stage if they were going to accept the offer, the people added.
The sources declined to be identified because the tally is
not yet official. Perrigo declined to comment, while
representatives for Mylan did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Mylan, which first made a bid for Perrigo in April, went
hostile in September, offering $75 in cash and 2.3 of its shares
for each Perrigo share.
The deal's rejection will now focus investors' attention on
Perrigo's standalone strategy. Papa has said he is open to
dealmaking, and sources familiar with the matter said earlier on
Thursday Perrigo had held merger talks with Endo International
Plc earlier in the fall.
Perrigo reported a better-than-expected profit for the third
quarter last month, and said it would lay off 6 percent of its
global workforce and buy back shares worth $2 billion.
Mylan had used a Dutch poison pill-style defense to fight a
$40 billion takeover by Teva, arguing that a deal was "without
sound industrial logic or cultural fit" and that it would face
regulatory hurdles.
Coury said last week that, while the purchase of Perrigo was
good for both companies, Mylan could survive without it. He
pointed to the very strong market position of EpiPen, Mylan's
biggest-selling branded product, which treats emergency
anaphylactic reactions to allergens.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)