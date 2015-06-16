(Corrects to "off" from "of" in first paragraph)
June 16 Mylan NV's largest stakeholder,
Abbott Laboratories, said it would back Mylan's proposed
acquisition of Perrigo Co Plc, potentially helping
Mylan fend off interest from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
.
Abbott, which has a 14.5 percent stake in Mylan, said on
Tuesday that it supported Mylan's "standalone strategy" and
believed acquiring Perrigo would add value for shareholders.
Mylan's latest offer for Perrigo, worth $34.1 billion, is
widely seen as an attempt to fend off Teva, the world's biggest
maker of generic drugs.
Perrigo rejected Mylan's sweetened offer in late April,
around the same time Mylan rejected an offer of $40 billion from
Teva, saying it grossly undervalued the company.
Last year, Mylan said it would buy Abbott's branded
specialty and generics business in developed markets outside the
United States in a $5.3 billion deal that would bolster its
product line and cut its tax bill.
The deal gave Mylan an array of Abbott brands with sales of
almost $2 billion, while Abbott received 105 million shares of
the combined company, renamed Mylan NV.
Mylan's shares were down 2.1 percent at $72 in early
trading. Perrigo's shares were up about 3 percent at $188.62,
while Teva's stock was little changed.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Simon Jennings)