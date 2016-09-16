(Adds more background on Perrigo)
By Carl O'Donnell
Sept 16 Perrigo Company Plc, the
manufacturer of generic drugs and over the counter medicines
targeted by activist investor Starboard Value LP, is exploring a
sale of the royalties from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri,
people familiar with the matter said.
The royalty divestment is one of the actions that Starboard
called for on Monday when it disclosed a 4.6 percent stake in
the company and complained about its sagging stock price.
Perrigo had been exploring selling Tysabri royalties before
Starboard's proposals, the people said on Friday. Royalty
Pharma, a privately held company that specializes in acquiring
drug royalties, is one of the potential acquirers, the people
added.
There is no certainty that the process will lead to a sale,
they said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
not public. Perrigo declined to comment, while Royalty Pharma
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a letter to the Dublin-domiciled company on Monday,
Starboard also asked for a sale of its prescription
pharmaceutical business.
Perrigo's Chief Financial Officer Judy Brown said at a Bank
of America healthcare conference on Thursday that the company's
strategic portfolio review was under way to decide which assets
are non-core and could be divested.
"The one asset that we can comment on that is non-core by a
fairly objective definition is our Tysabri royalty stream, but
it is a fantastic contributor to the overall financial
performance and financial metrics of the business. But a royalty
is not in and of itself a core business per se," Brown said.
Brown would not comment on any talks Perrigo was having with
other companies over the royalties but said the universe of
possible buyers comprised "one strategic and a bunch of
financial buyers."
Perrigo acquired the rights to Tysabri when it purchased
Elan Corp in 2013 for $8.6 billion.
Tysabri is marketed through a partnership with Biogen Inc
. It paid more than $300 million in royalties to Perrigo
last year and could be worth around $2.8 billion in a sale,
according to an analyst note this week from RBC Capital Markets.
Selling Tysabri would significantly reduce Perrigo's debt
burden but would also slash earnings per share by as much as
$2.25, the note added.
Last year, Perrigo convinced its shareholders that they
would be better off refusing a $205-per-share cash-and-stock
offer from rival Mylan Inc. Perrigo now trades at around
$93 per share.
