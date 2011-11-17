* Q3 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.61
* Q3 sales up 23 pct at $248.4 mln vs est $254.3 mln
Nov 17 Perry Ellis International Inc
posted a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street
expectations, as the apparel maker was hurt by increased
promotions that led to higher discounts.
For the third quarter, Perry Ellis, whose brands include
Laundry by Shelli Segal, Cubavera and Jantzen, earned $6.5
million, or 40 cents a share, compared with $7.2 million, or 51
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $248.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents a
share on revenue of $254.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Miami-based Perry Ellis closed at $21.44 on
Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)