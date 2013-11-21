Nov 21 Perry Ellis International Inc :
* Reports third quarter fiscal 2014 results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.15
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $222.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $223.4 million
* Sees FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 to $1.01
* Sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share $0.97 to $1.03
* Sees FY 2014 revenue $960 million to $970 million
* Says maintains updated full fiscal 2014 adjusted diluted EPS
guidance
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $968.4
million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says lighter than plan direct to consumer mix & lower
closeout margins in
fashion swim hurt gross margin in Q3
* Says experienced "lighter traffic patterns and reduced
consumer enthusiasm
for spending" during the quarter
