Aug 16 Apparel retailer Perry Ellis
International Inc posted a lower-than-expected adjusted
profit for the second quarter as higher promotional activity and
lower sales of its namesake and Rafaella brands hurt margins.
The company, which designs and distributes apparel,
accessories and fragrances, also cut its full-year estimate for
per-share adjusted earnings to between $1.75 and $1.80 from
$1.95 to $2.00.
The company, whose brands include Axis, Cubavera and Laundry
by Shelli Segal, earned 1 cent per share for the second quarter
on an adjusted basis, missing analysts' average estimate of 3
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss was $2.4 million, or 17 cents per share, compared
with a profit of $1.8 million, or 11 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Quarterly revenue fell 2.3 percent to $209.4 million,
slightly above analysts' average estimate of $208.6 million.
In February, Perry Ellis said it would review its brand
portfolio to cut distribution and sourcing expenses, and focus
on profitable businesses.
Shares of the Miami-based company, which have gained more
than a half in value this year, closed at $22.27 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq.